UW System makes applying to universities easier amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin System has announced a series of changes to admissions policies that will make it easier for students to enroll this fall.

According to UW System officials, changes include reducing the undergraduate application fee immediately, accepting unofficial high school transcripts for admission consideration, and holding students harmless for changes in admissions testing, grading formats, and other standard requirements.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“We know this is a challenging time for our high school seniors,” said UW System President Ray Cross. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that students who want to enroll in our universities this fall can enroll.”

Students interested in learning more about the 13 universities in the UW System are encouraged to visit the UW HELP website.

All the latest in local politics from Your Local Election Headquarters, WFRV Local 5

“We have always sought to provide students with the kind of support they want and need,” said Chris Navia, UW System associate vice president for student success. “Now more than ever we will be available to help.”

Here are the steps the UW System says they’re taking to give greater access for students:

  • An immediate reduction of the $50 per university undergraduate application fee to $25 for Summer 2020 and beyond (with the exception of UW-Madison). 
  • Making application fee waivers available for students experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students who need a fee waiver simply need to contact the UW university to which they are applying and request one.
  • Acceptance of unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and additional flexibilities in submitting other application materials.
  • Holding students harmless for circumstances out of their control such as the cancellation of ACT or SAT testing dates, or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail grading system.
  • Taking campus visit programs online and providing virtual tours.

Despite campus closures due to the pandemic, many UW universities are still accepting applications for the Summer and Fall 2020 terms.

