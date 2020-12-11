UW System students, staff required to get COVID-19 tests during spring semester

(WFRV) – All University of Wisconsin System students, faculty, and staff will be required to get tested for coronavirus at least once every two weeks during the spring 2021 semester.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced, in addition, that all residential undergraduate students will be tested for COVID-19 at least once per week during the spring semester.

This requirement will apply to all UW System universities, except UW-Madison, which is developing its own testing program. Implementation of the testing plan will be individually managed by the universities.

“Frequent testing is critical to minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” Thompson says. “We have demonstrated at our universities, where the positivity rate has hovered around 3 percent for weeks, that routine testing is a difference-maker. The UW System’s testing program has been pivotal toward ensuring a successful in-person fall semester, and we will do even more this spring given how well it has gone.”

According to a Friday release, studies show and experts agree that, in addition to wearing masks, maintaining social distance, and handwashing, regular testing makes a significant impact in combating COVID-19.

“Frequent testing has helped us create a culture of responsibility on our campuses,” Thompson said. “I am very proud of how our students have responded to the challenges facing them this fall.”

Under the spring 2021 testing program, faculty and staff who are not working on campus will not need to be tested according to the program requirements.

Additional details of the testing program continue to be developed.