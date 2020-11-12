UW system to set up rapid COVID-19 antigen testing at campuses

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – University of Wisconsin system interim President Tommy Thompson spoke about plans to set up rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at UW-system campuses.

The rapid antigen tests are mainly used for people who are asymptomatic and can render results within minutes. This will allow the university to identify asymptomatic carriers who could otherwise spread the virus.

Thompson said, “The superspreader who is spreading to a lot of other individuals without showing symptoms himself or herself, and we want to make sure that that person is taken out of the community, out of the schools and out of the universities so it doesn’t spread anymore.”

The antigen tests are a part of a pilot program between UW and the federal government.

People who have a positive antigen test must take a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis.