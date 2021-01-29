UW System tuition credit extended for students working in COVID-19 vaccination sites

Coronavirus

(WFRV) – Officials with the University of Wisconsin System have announced a tuition credit has been extended.

President Tommy Thompson announced there would be a $500 tuition credit for UW System nurses and pharmacy students working at COVID-19 vaccinations sites.

It builds upon the current credit for nursing and pharmacy students working in hospitals and other healthcare settings during winter break.

To receive the $500 tuition credit, students need to meet the following criteria:

  • Must be enrolled in nursing or pharmacy program at a University of Wisconsin System campus during the Spring 2021 semester
  • Must work a minimum of 16 hours, or two days, as a COVID-19 vaccinator between January 1, 2021 – March 31, 2021
  • Must have a current professional or nursing license with authorization to provide vaccination services, or coordinate with a Faculty Supervisor if not currently licensed.

To be eligible for the tuition credit, students must present a letter verifying the hours worked to their campus financial aid office by no later than March 31, 2021. Students who qualify will receive a $500 tuition credit at the end of the Spring 2021 semester. 

