(WFRV) – Mask requirements at UW System schools could soon be a thing of the past, as officials are planning on removing the requirement as soon as March 1.

According to officials, University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson is working with chancellors to start the process of removing mandatory masks requirements on campus. It is mentioned that the intent is to remove the mask requirements as soon as March 1 and no later than spring break.

The reason for removing the requirement? Thompson pointed to vaccination rates on campuses and the decreasing prevalence of COVID-19 in campus communities across the state.

“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country. While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others,” said Thompson.

Vaccines and tests will still reportedly be available on campus, and the UW System will continue to monitor COVID-19 and adjust policies if needed.