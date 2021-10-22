UWGB: 70% of student body is vaccinated

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (UWGB) announced that it has reached the 70% vaccination rate for students at its four campuses.

According to UWGB, its student body that attends in-person classes at any of its four campuses has reached the 70% vaccination rate.

UWGB’s four campuses include:

Marinette

Green Bay

Manitowoc

Sheboygan

“I continue to be incredibly proud of how our students have persevered throughout the pandemic. We want students to continue to have an amazing experience at UW-Green Bay. The 70% vaccination milestone helps everyone stay safe and on track to reach their educational goals,” said UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander.

The UW-System has its own ’70 for 70′ campaign, which fully vaccinated students that attend universities that reach the 70% threshold can be eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000. The 70% threshold is based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excludes students studying only online.

“I’m thrilled the students of UW-Stevens Point and UW-Green Bay are getting vaccinated,” said System President Tommy Thompson.

Students who live on campus and don’t submit verification have weekly surveillance testing for COVID. UWGB also says that around 80% of its faculty and staff have submitted their verification of vaccination.