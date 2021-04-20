GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UWGB campuses have administered over 100,000 vaccine doses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Across the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s four campuses, over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at all four of UW-Green Bay campuses including:

  • Green Bay
  • Marinette
  • Manitowoc
  • Sheboygan

“We are grateful for the collective effort of our students, faculty, staff, and our partners at Prevea Health to fight the pandemic,” says UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander.

Prevea Health community vaccination clinics are at all four of UW-Green Bay campuses.

According to officials, UW-Green Bay nursing students have provided more than 700 hours vaccinating and educating at COVID vaccination sites in February and March.

“COVID-19 vaccination is key as we move forward in this pandemic to determine what will happen next. We are extremely thankful to our UW-Green Bay partners and the way that they have wanted to help steer this pandemic in the right direction,” says President and CEO, Dr. Ashok Rai.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field

Kimberly repeats as boys volleyball champion

Appleton North completes undefeated season, sweeps to state title

High School Football: East-West rivalry renews; Appleton North, Neenah grab big wins