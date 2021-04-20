UWGB campuses have administered over 100,000 vaccine doses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Across the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s four campuses, over 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at all four of UW-Green Bay campuses including:

Green Bay

Marinette

Manitowoc

Sheboygan

“We are grateful for the collective effort of our students, faculty, staff, and our partners at Prevea Health to fight the pandemic,” says UW-Green Bay Chancellor Michael Alexander.

Prevea Health community vaccination clinics are at all four of UW-Green Bay campuses.

According to officials, UW-Green Bay nursing students have provided more than 700 hours vaccinating and educating at COVID vaccination sites in February and March.

“COVID-19 vaccination is key as we move forward in this pandemic to determine what will happen next. We are extremely thankful to our UW-Green Bay partners and the way that they have wanted to help steer this pandemic in the right direction,” says President and CEO, Dr. Ashok Rai.