UWGB COVID-19 vaccine clinic asks to use different entrance due to weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those traveling to the Prevea Community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UW-Green Bay campus should avoid the Bay Settlement entrance due to dangerous road conditions.

According to officials, the Bay Settlement entrance is now closed, and patients should use the South Circle entrance off Nicolet Drive only.

The closing of the entrance has caused some traffic delays, and those that are traveling should allow a few extra minutes to the vaccine appointments or other engagements on campus.

There are road crews working to try to improve the entrance at this time, and will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

