Vaccinators react to decision to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 16+ in Wisconsin

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The wait is over in Wisconsin, Governor Evers announced that anyone 16+ is eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, April 5th.

Dr. Ashok Rai, the President and CEO of Prevea Health said, “It’ll bring more patients through and the vaccine supply is really the rate limiting step and that seems to be getting better every week.”

Local pharmacists said they are pleased with this ruling because it cuts out some of the vaccination red tape.

“I agree with DHS and their eligibility ruling,” said Nic Smith, Pharmacist and Owner of Smith Pharmacy in Little Chute. “When they ruled on March 22nd, they had very subjective criteria it made it very difficult for vaccinators to know who was eligible and who isn’t”

The vaccinators we talked to today said that not every vaccine is available for those under the age of 18 but scientists are currently doing more studies to open up eligibility.

“Pfizer is the only one that’s approved to 16 years of age. Moderna is approved down to age 18,” said Smith.

Vaccinators said they are anticipating a rush as eligibility opens to almost every person in the state and are doing everything in their power to get more shots in arms.

“We’re able to ramp up our staff and our resources with the help of the health department and other community partners to help people get through and get vaccinated, said Dr. Bradley Burmeister of Bellin Health. “You know we’re doing all we can, regardless of if we’re able to answer that phone on the first ring we’re still limited by the supply we get from the state.”

Vaccinators say that patience will be key during this influx of appointments.

You can find more information about scheduling a vaccination through Prevea Health here.

You can find more information about scheduling a vaccination through Smith Pharmacy here.

You can find more information about scheduling a vaccination through Bellin Health here.