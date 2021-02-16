Vaccine clinic at UWGB’s Marinette Campus opens Feb. 22, appointments available

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Prevea COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette Campus will open on Feb. 22.

According to officials, appointments are now available for scheduling at the Marinette location.

The vaccine will be provided to all community members who are eligible, which is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

That list currently includes:

Frontline health care personnel

Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Law enforcement and fire personnel

Adults 65 and older

Appointments are required and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply provided by DHS.

Prevea Health says the fastest way to schedule an appointment is to visit their website.

If unable to access or are unable to use the internet, Prevea has a toll-free number dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination questions and information: (833)-344-4373.

Currently there COVID-19 vaccination clinics at UWGB’s campuses in Green Bay and Sheboygan.