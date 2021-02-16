NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Vaccine clinic at UWGB’s Marinette Campus opens Feb. 22, appointments available

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Prevea COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Marinette Campus will open on Feb. 22.

According to officials, appointments are now available for scheduling at the Marinette location.

The vaccine will be provided to all community members who are eligible, which is determined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

That list currently includes:

  • Frontline health care personnel
  • Residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
  • Law enforcement and fire personnel
  • Adults 65 and older

Appointments are required and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply provided by DHS.

Prevea Health says the fastest way to schedule an appointment is to visit their website.

If unable to access or are unable to use the internet, Prevea has a toll-free number dedicated to COVID-19 vaccination questions and information: (833)-344-4373.

Currently there COVID-19 vaccination clinics at UWGB’s campuses in Green Bay and Sheboygan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Top wrestlers shine at individual state

High School Sports Xtra: Girls basketball regional recap, sectional brackets