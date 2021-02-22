FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Vaccine shipments delayed due to weather, Fox Cities clinic will not offer first-dose appointments

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will not offer any first-dose appointments during this week, due to a delay in vaccine shipments.

Winter weather is causing delays of shipments of the vaccine and related supplies to the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

Officials say that second doses will be provided as originally planned to those who came to the clinic between Feb. 2-4.

According to officials, an email appointment reminder should have been sent out over the weekend for those who provided an email address.

The Fox Cities clinic is not the only one worrying about a potential delay in COVID-19 vaccines, as Prevea Health has been monitoring any potential delays in shipments.

According to reports, drug wholesaler McKesson is handling shipments to hospitals and other medical providers.

Some of those are going through transportation hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, both of which have had their operations slowed by this week’s winter storms. 

