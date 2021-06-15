Vaccine site at Lambeau Field to close on June 30

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Lambeau Field Community Vaccination site will end its operations on June 30 as Bellin Health starts to integrate COVID vaccines into its day-to-day- clinical operations.

Bellin Health says starting Tuesday, June 15, those in the Green Bay area can get their first and second dose vaccinations at one of two Bellin Health FastCare clinics.

The two FastCare clinics are:

Bellin Health FastCare-Green Bay East at 1976 Lime Kiln Road

Bellin Health FastCare-Green Bay West at 2015 Shawano Avenue (inside the Meijer store)

The vaccination hours for the two clinics will be:

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at both of the sites and those looking to get the vaccine do not need to be Bellin Health patients. Both locations will have the Pfizer vaccine.

“We knew from the beginning that eventually we would no longer need a mass vaccination site to meet our community’s needs,” says Kath Kerscher, Vice President of Primary Care.

The vaccine site at Lambeau Field opened on March 17 and has administered over 45,000 doses at its Lambeau sites.

For more information about Bellin Health and how to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit their website.