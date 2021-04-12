LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘Vaccine supply is outnumbering the people’: Kewaunee County has vaccine appointment openings

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kewaunee County Public Health Department has vaccine appointment openings for anyone over the age of 16 for April 14 and 15.

According to the Kewaunee County Health Department, appointments on April 14 will be Pfizer while Johnson & Johnson will be given on April 15.

To schedule an appointment call Kewaunee County Public Health Department at 920-388-7160, between Monday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We’re actually in a position now, where our vaccine supply is outnumbering the people on our waiting list. We want to assure that we are not wasting any doses,” says Cindy Kinnard, RN, Kewaunee County Public Health Department Director.

Kewaunee County Health Department says that to date, 5,655 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

