Valley Transit requires riders to wear face masks

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Riders on the Valley Transit line will now be required to wear face coverings.

The requirement coincides with the City of Appleton’s face covering requirement. According to city officials, anyone moving through or conducting business in an indoor public common area of a city-owned or operated facility must wear a face covering. Common areas include enclosed buildings in parks and other indoor areas. Any individuals who do not have a face covering will be provided with one.

Anyone who does not have a mask will be provided one, according to Valley Transit.

Valley Transit requests that all passengers wear a face mask or covering. When utilizing the Transit Center's indoor ticket vending machine, please note that face masks or coverings will be required starting on Tuesday, July 14. We thank you for your continued cooperation. pic.twitter.com/ktWLAhPp1v — Valley Transit (@ValleyTransit) July 10, 2020

Dane County became Wisconsin’s first to have a face covering requirement following the 4th of July weekend. It mandates that anyone living in the county over the age of 5-years-old and older will be required to wear a face-covering or mask when in an enclosed building with other people, with the exception of the person’s own household or living unit.

Milwaukee became the first city in Wisconsin to have a citywide mask mandate. It requires any person 3-years-old or older to have possession of a face covering when the person leaves home or another place of residence and shall wear the face covering whenever the person is in an indoor public space. The use of a face covering is also required whenever the person is in an outdoor public space and sees a person within 6 feet who is not a member of the person’s family or household.

In Northeast Wisconsin, only a few communities have some sort of mask mandate. In Outagamie County, a policy has been initiated that requires the use of protective face coverings at county facilities, on county grounds, or other places where services are delivered. Appleton requires the use of face coverings in all city-owned or operated buildings beginning Tuesday, July 14. Face coverings are also required in the Marinette County Courthouse and Annex starting July 13.

Face masks will be mandatory inside all University of Wisconsin campus buildings statewide under a policy adopted unanimously by the Board of Regents. Interim UW President Tommy Thompson said there was no way to open safely amid the coronavirus pandemic without the mandate. He strongly advocated for the mandatory mask policy at his first regents meeting since taking the job.St. Norbert College will also require the use of face coverings when students and faculty return to campus.

