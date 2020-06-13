Valley Vette Corvette Club celebrates Appleton Flag Day in new way

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Valley Vette Corvette Club in Appleton will be celebrating Flag Day by cruising around several senior facilities in Appleton on Sunday to help brighten the lives of their staff and faculty.

The Club shared that this ride is in response to Appleton’s Flag Day being canceled and wanting to still do something to give back to the community in a safe way.

The Valley Vette Corvette Club are encouraging residents to display decorations, signs, and flags during the event.

The Club will have around 15-20 cars with flags and decorations participating in the event and will begin at around 10 a.m. starting with the southeast Care Partners Assisted Living facility.

Other facilities the club will be driving by include, Heritage Senior Living, Eagle Point Senior Living, Ridgeview Highlands Apartments & Townhomes, and Primrose of Appleton.

