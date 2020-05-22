1  of  2
Closings
Vessels offer maritime salute for frontline healthcare workers, first responders

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A maritime signal of appreciation for local healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic took place in Sturgeon Bay Friday.

Every year on May 22, the United States celebrates National Maritime Day, which recognizes one of the county’s most important industries and the people it depends on.

At noon on this year’s National Maritime Day, the ship’s horn on the Door County Maritime Museum’s restored tugboat John Purves sounded a ‘Master’s Salute’ – three long blasts, five seconds each, followed by two short blasts of two seconds each, to honor those working on the front lines against the coronavirus.

The Museum notified the US Coast Guard stations in Northeast Wisconsin of the maritime salute and invited them to participate. The USCG Cutter Mobile Bay, homeported in Sturgeon Bay, agreed and was joined by the retired 41-foot USCG vessel that is part of the Museum’s outdoor artifact collection.

United States Coast Guard Cutter EAGLE took part in the maritime honor.

The iconic green Sarter Marine Towing tugboat fleet, docked behind the John Purves in Sturgeon Bay, sounded their horns.

The Washington Island Ferry also participated.

Participating vessels took video of the salute and posted them to Facebook using the hashtag, #MaritimeHonors.

