Vice President Mike Pence travels to Madison

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Office of the President announced on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Madison.

While on the visit, officials say Vice President Pence will be touring the GE Healthcare manufacturing facility and meeting with its healthcare employees.

Office officials report during the meeting, the Vice President will be discussing with the GE Healthcare matters concerning the production of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the Vice Presidents’ visit to Madison is forthcoming, Local 5 will update the story as it arrives.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak