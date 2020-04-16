Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Vice President Mike Pence travels to Madison

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Office of the President announced on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Madison.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

While on the visit, officials say Vice President Pence will be touring the GE Healthcare manufacturing facility and meeting with its healthcare employees.

Office officials report during the meeting, the Vice President will be discussing with the GE Healthcare matters concerning the production of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the Vice Presidents’ visit to Madison is forthcoming, Local 5 will update the story as it arrives.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"