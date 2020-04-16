Vice President Mike Pence travels to Madison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Office of the President announced on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Madison.
While on the visit, officials say Vice President Pence will be touring the GE Healthcare manufacturing facility and meeting with its healthcare employees.
Office officials report during the meeting, the Vice President will be discussing with the GE Healthcare matters concerning the production of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
