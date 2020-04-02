Victims of domestic violence are not “Safer at Home”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about change to Green Bay’s Golden House.

“It absolutely has changed the way that organizations like ours do business,” Executive Director Tonya Dedering said.

Under the “Safer at Home” order, he world might feel like it’s been put on pause because of the pandemic, but at the domestic abuse resource center, activity is up.

“We’ve had an increase in services, including individuals who have called who need shelter, the number of helpline calls continue, we’ve even seen an increase of the calls through law enforcement,” Dedering explained.

Officials believe the increase is a result of the safer at home order.



“‘Safer at home’ doesn’t always mean you’re safe at home,” Dedering said.

She explained that the already tense dynamics of an abusive relationship could worsen because of the restrictions.



“The virus will unfortunately create another tool for the abusers and they can leverage that during this time,” Dedering said, “especially when they’re isolated at home.’

It’s a dark side of self isolation.



“It’s something a lot of people don’t like to talk about, but it happens every day in our community,” Dedering explained.

She told Local 5 that even though we’re all social distancing, finding ways to check in on friends and family is vital.



“Continue to be aware of your friends and family and their situation,” she said. “If you see signs, ask them if they need help, and just be aware of that.”

Some things have changed here at golden house because of the pandemic, like the ways they’re accepting donations.



“At this time we’ve suspended the donations of goods into Golden House, which we rely on every day to help our clients,” Dedering explained.

Despite the changes, for those who need to escape domestic violence, Golden House’s services will still be available.



“We’re still providing emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, 24 hour helpline, for those individuals who need us,” Dedering said.

