Victims of domestic violence are not “Safer at Home”

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Victims of domestic violence are not “Safer at Home”

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about change to Green Bay’s Golden House.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“It absolutely has changed the way that organizations like ours do business,” Executive Director Tonya Dedering said.

Under the “Safer at Home” order, he world might feel like it’s been put on pause because of the pandemic, but at the domestic abuse resource center, activity is up.

“We’ve had an increase in services, including individuals who have called who need shelter, the number of helpline calls continue, we’ve even seen an increase of the calls through law enforcement,” Dedering explained.

Officials believe the increase is a result of the safer at home order.

“‘Safer at home’ doesn’t always mean you’re safe at home,” Dedering said.

She explained that the already tense dynamics of an abusive relationship could worsen because of the restrictions.

“The virus will unfortunately create another tool for the abusers and they can leverage that during this time,” Dedering said, “especially when they’re isolated at home.’

It’s a dark side of self isolation.

“It’s something a lot of people don’t like to talk about, but it happens every day in our community,” Dedering explained.

She told Local 5 that even though we’re all social distancing, finding ways to check in on friends and family is vital.

“Continue to be aware of your friends and family and their situation,” she said. “If you see signs, ask them if they need help, and just be aware of that.”

Some things have changed here at golden house because of the pandemic, like the ways they’re accepting donations.

“At this time we’ve suspended the donations of goods into Golden House, which we rely on every day to help our clients,” Dedering explained.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE ONLINE TO GOLDEN HOUSE

Despite the changes, for those who need to escape domestic violence, Golden House’s services will still be available.

“We’re still providing emergency shelter, counseling, advocacy, 24 hour helpline, for those individuals who need us,” Dedering said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT GOLDEN HOUSE

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"