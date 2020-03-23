Village of Allouez says all Election Day voting for residents will be at Allouez Village Hall

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Allouez has announced all voting on Election Day will be held at the Allouez Village Hall for Allouez residents.

The Village of Allouez says electors who usually vote at Green Isle Park and the Community Center will be voting at Allouez Village Hall located on 1900 Libal Street, on April 7.

Due to COVID-19 and to help prevent its spread, the Village of Allouez is encouraging residents to request an absentee ballot by mail to ensure public safety.

A ballot can be requested online at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/VoteAbsentee or by visiting www.villageofallouez.com.

