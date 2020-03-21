Village of Denmark stops city’s manual curbside pickup

VILLAGE OF DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Denmark announced on Friday that the city’s manual curbside trash and recycling pickup will stop on March 23.

The Village of Denmark says the change in service was due to COVID-19.

According to the Village of Denmark, the community will be able to throw their trash and recyclables in marked dumpsters in the following locations:

Memorial Park (Wisconsin Avenue)

Denmark High School (North Wall Street)

Daybreak Estates Park (Woodrow Street)

For more information call Advanced Disposal at 920-863-6400.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: