Virtual learning at Green Bay babysitter

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Since the Green Bay School District decided to go virtual for their fall semester, parents have been scrambling to set their children up with virtual learning at home. Local 5 spoke to a Green Bay babysitter who has taken on the task of having the kids in her care complete online assignments.

Tricia Beyer says that she had somewhat of an idea of what it would be like for the fall, but had to visually set it up. “I sort of had an idea about where I was going to put kids at so they are kind of in their own little workspace. We had been set up since the Spring when COVID-19 had shut everything down,” said Beyer. There are six school age children in her care, that are at various grade levels. “All of the schedules do not exactly line up. Thankfully, two out of three do,”said Beyer.

The first few days of the Fall semester were somewhat challenging due to technical issues with the WIFI. “There were multiple devices that were connected which caused the system on our end to crash,” said Beyer. Since that time, she has reached out to the school district for assistance with strengthening the signal for the amount of electronics connected. “The district is sending me a device to help with the WIFI, just waiting on it to come in,” said Beyer.

Britany Beyer is Tricia’s sister-in-law, and she drops her children off a few days out of the week because she had a part-time job. “My husband and I both work, so running the children all the way to the west side, then back to the east side can be challenging,” said Britany. She gives Tricia credit for being able to handle the new changes. ” I have to give it to her, because she is able to do all of this with six kids. More power to her and I appreciate what she does for them,” said Britany.

