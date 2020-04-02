Virtual tours help social distance in home market

The housing market has been soaring in recent years, and some realtors are working to help social distance and show homes at the same time with virtual tours.

Realtor Alex Young of The Bow Tie Group made the investment to purchase equipment needed for 360 degree photos and video of real estate properties. That technology creates the opportunity for people to see more homes, without putting themselves at risk as much during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re going to have the ‘want-tos,’ I want to sell my home, I want to buy a home. Then you’re going to have the ‘have-tos.’ You’re going to have the people who are getting married, getting divorced, relocating for a job. You’re going to see those clients continuing to do business. It’s just needing to adapt to how the business is done to begin with,” said Young.

Over all house showings are reportedly down 34 percent from a year ago at this time.

That doesn’t mean people aren’t looking at homes, in some cases they’re finding different ways to look at the homes. By using virtual tours buyers can eliminate homes they not actually be interested in, and view fewer houses in person.

That lowers the risk to both the buyers and the sellers.

“With these I’ve been able to have folks narrow down their search, but recently you still have the clients that want to go into the home, but only be selective about the ones they’re going to. Then when they’re there practicing ‘safer at home’ by using gloves, disinfectant wipes, a lot of sellers are also taking initiative to make sure those are provided,” said Young.