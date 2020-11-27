Virus claims nearly 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nearly 300 nursing home residents in Wisconsin died from COVID-19 in the most recent month reported to the federal government.

The Journal Sentinel reports that’s more than 10 times the previous month.

Nursing homes in Wisconsin reported that 294 residents had died of the disease caused by the coronavirus between Oct. 12 and Nov. 8, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In the previous month, the deaths of 28 residents were reported. In the latest four-week period, Wisconsin nursing homes reported 2,130 residents with newly confirmed cases.

Wisconsin’s prisons are also seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Nov. 17, Wisconsin prisons experienced the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates, bringing the number of active cases to over 2,000.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office recently reported a rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in the county jail.

On Nov. 9, authorities say an inmate reported having symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately removed from a group housing setting, was tested, and placed in a single cell for observation.

Nov. 13 they conducted mass testing of both inmates and jail staff.

By Nov. 18, authorities learned there were four active positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates. No staff tested positive.

Deputies say on Nov. 23 they conducted another follow-up mass testing for inmates. By Nov. 25, they learned an additional 27 inmates came back with active positive cases for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says most affected inmates are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms and all positive inmates remain housed within the Winnebago County Jail.