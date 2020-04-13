Visit Oshkosh introduces scavenger hunt that can be done from your car, other activities to do during pandemic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused many to feel stuck at home as state parks close, events are canceled, and various businesses close their doors. To help combat the boredom some are feeling, Visit Oshkosh has introduced a scavenger hunt that can be done from your car and a number of other activities to help the community.

Justin DeJager, Marketing Manager with Visit Oshkosh, tells WFRV Local 5 the scavenger hunt is intended to give people a safe activity to do during the social distancing restrictions currently in place.

“We want to provide safe ways for people to have fun, learn something new and interact with Oshkosh,” DeJager tells WFRV Local 5. For locals, the scavenger hunt can help refresh their memories about places they may have forgotten about, and for anyone not familiar with Oshkosh, it’s an opportunity for them to discover and learn about all the great attractions Oshkosh has.”

Thirty of Oshkosh’s most popular attractions are included in the scavenger hunt, from the Oshkosh Public Museum to EAA Aviation Museum to Wiouwash Trail.

According to DeJager, the locations were selected based on a map graphic designer Gretchen Herrmann created of Oshkosh last year. The map shows many of Oshkosh’s most popular attractions, says DeJager.

“People can first find the locations on the map and then they can use the map as a key for the scavenger hunt. We’ve also included a fun fact about each location on our website so once you’ve found a location, you can learn more about it,” DeJager tells WFRV Local 5.

DeJager went on to outline some efforts Visit Oshkosh is doing to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to keep people informed and support our community. We have a COVID-19 resources page on VisitOshkosh.com where people can find local health updates, a list of businesses that are still open, safety checklists and best practices, informative blogs, local resources, social distancing activities and more,” says DeJager.

Because April is National Poetry Month, Visit Oshkosh created an Oshkosh Poetry Contest, encouraging people to write poems about how they feel and what they love about Oshkosh.

“The contest is open to everyone who wants to write about Oshkosh and everyone who submits a poem will receive a prize,” DeJager explains.

Visit Oshkosh has also asked local artists to create Oshkosh-themed colorings pages for people to color. The coloring pages can be found here and if you do color any of them, Visit Oshkosh is encouraging you to share your completed artwork with them on social media.

Visit Oshkosh’s Executive Director Amy Albright collaborated with Zach Pawlosky and Kris Larson to create Project 5490.

“It’s a website design to help locals purchase gift cards from Oshkosh businesses,” DeJager explains to WFRV Local 5. “We are very active on social media, especially Facebook. Amy created an Oshkosh Take Out & Delivery Facebook page so local restaurants can update people about their hours and what they are serving and people can post about what they are ordering from these restaurants.”

DeJager says Visit Oshkosh is encouraging those who decided to partake in the scavenger hunt, or any other activity, to be safe and follow guidelines set by local health officials.

