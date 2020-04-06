Volunteers at Green Bay church give spirited effort to keep pantry open daily

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) There’s one pantry in Green Bay who says they’re keeping their doors open seven days a week during this pandemic, but it’s their volunteers that help make this feat a true labor of love.

Amber Copelen and her family volunteer at Green Bay First Church to help keep this pantry open every day of the week because Amber wants to pay it forward.

Copelen says, “I have been in the position that a lot of people are myself. We have gone without food. We’ve had to go look for food and so being a part of something that could help someone is tremendous.”

Lead Pastor at Green Bay First Church, Matt Miller says with unemployment on the rise, keeping this pantry open daily is essential.

Miller adds, “When we found out that people are starting to lose their jobs we knew that it would get a little bit worse and so we just wanted to provide a service that would help people save the very limited income that they currently have so that they could use that on something else.”

Because the need for food has been so great this pantry has operated non-stop since mid-March so money to fund this pantry has come from the youngest volunteers.

5-year-old Elsa Johnson turned her volunteering into money to help those less fortunate by drawing pictures.

Elsa’s mom, Katy Johnson says, “We talked about how some people weren’t able to pay for food and so she wanted to find a way to see what she could do since she’s so good at drawing she thought she could sell her drawings”.

So far her drawings have earned more than $400. This money goes to fund the food pantry at Green Bay First Church.

Other kids in Green Bay put down their Playstations and picked up bags to help the needy.

Brothers Jacari and Jaxston say, “It was fun helping and giving back to the community. I just wanted to see how it would feel to help other people in the community when something’s wrong and going around the world”.

Since mid-March, Green Bay First Church has helped more than 4300 people and with Easter about a week away, they expect this number to grow substantially.