VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.
VP Press Secretary statement:
“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
VP Pence was tested after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive late Thursday night.
Hope Hicks, one of President Trump’s closest aides, tested positive Thursday, causing the president and first lady to quarantine and be tested.
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden will also be tested for the virus, according to a report, after he shared the debate stage with Pres. Trump earlier in the week.
