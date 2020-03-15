Walmart announces new hours of operation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Walmart released stores new hours of operation that are set to begin on March 15.

In a statement by Walmart’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Dacona Smith, “Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.”

Smith notes that, “Stores currently operating under more reduced hours (for example they regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.) will keep their current hours of operation.”

“I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.”

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit: