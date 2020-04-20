Walmart requiring associates to wear mask or face covering, continues temperature checks

(WFRV) – Walmart will now require its associates wear masks or other face coverings at all stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, and in the corporate offices.

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” Walmart said in a Friday release.

Customers and members will also be encouraged to wear face coverings when shopping at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.

Associates will begin wearing a face covering on Monday, April 20, according to Walmart. The company says associates can provide their own mask, as long as it meets certain guidelines, or stores will provide employees with one as they pass the health screen and temperature check.

“We hope this step will promote safety and consistency across all of our facilities and be of comfort to our customers and members.”

In mid-March, Walmart announced stores would cut hours in order to provide associates time to restock shelves and clean stores as well as a dedicated shopping time for elderly or immune-compromised customers. By March 31, Walmart announced it would begin temperature checking associates before the start of their shifts. In early April, Walmart began limiting the number of customers in its stores and Sam’ Club locations.

Walmart is among a growing group of other stores enacting changes due to the coronavirus, including Costco, Target, Home Depot, Menards, and Festival Foods.

