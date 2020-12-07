Walmart, Sam’s Club now selling at-home COVID-19 test kits online

Customers shop at a Walmart store in Chicago in May. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart and Sam’s Club are selling a series of at-home COVID-19 test collection kits online, according to a corporate blog.

Ranging in price from $99 to $135, the options available at Walmart.com and SamsClub.com include the most basic at-home nasal swab kit shipped standard to an express-shipped COVID-19 + flu test.

Walmart is also offering a saliva sample testing option.

“Throughout the pandemic, Walmart and Sam’s Club have focused on providing options to customers and members so they can shop in the way best for them,” said Lori Flees, SVP and COO, Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness. “Now, we’re applying that same lens to how we can provide access to COVID-19 testing to as many people as possible in ways that best align with their needs.”

Since March of this year, we have been working to expand the access Americans have to COVID-19 testing. To continue this mission, we are rolling out at-home COVID-19 test collection kits. https://t.co/YLZ3jovhtg pic.twitter.com/12POOrASz1 — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) December 3, 2020

To get the test kit, customers must purchase a code that will provide access to a health survey. Once the survey is complete, a physicians’ order will be generated if needed and the purchase is complete.

The kit is then mailed to the customer, who should collect a personal sample and mail it to the lab for results.

Results can be expected within 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit is received at the lab, Walmart said. Some kits will come with a telehealth call if a positive result is received.

Walmart’s tests are available through myLAB Box, an at-home test collection company.

According to the retailer, Walmart and its partners currently support nearly 600 testing locations nationwide.