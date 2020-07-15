Walmart, Sam’s Club to require the use of face covering in stores

(WFRV) – Walmart and Sam’s Club will now require customers to wear masks inside stores and clubs.

According to a Wednesday release, the decision comes due to about 65 percent of its “stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings.”

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols.”

They also cite spikes in coronavirus cases in communities across the country.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities. According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance,” Walmart said in a release.

The company says a Health Ambassador will be located near the entrance of each store and clud to remind those without a mask of their new requirements.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

Stores will also be limited to a single entrance to effectively enforce the policy.

At Sam’s Clubs, associates at the entrance will follow the same process with members, politely reminding them of our requirement to wear a face covering when shopping with us. Complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one or members can purchase masks in the club.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone,” the company says. “We know some people have differing opinions on this topic. We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.”

Starbucks has also mandated the use of facial coverings in all company-owned cafes.

