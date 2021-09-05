Want to attend Hamilton? Not unless you meet virus protocols

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s largest performing arts organizations will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend their indoor performance.

The rule applies to the smash touring musical “Hamilton” and popular holiday shows “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.” More than a dozen arts groups have signed on to the agreement.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the policy matches similar protocols at New York’s Broadway theaters and members of The League of Chicago Theaters. Mask policies will be set by each organization.

The groups will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets.

