Want to support Green Bay’s local businesses? Dr. Broadway: Virtual Retail Therapy has you covered

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Businesses from Green Bay’s Broadway district are adapting in the face of limitations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Every Saturday night from 7-9 p.m., beginning May 2, shoppers can ask questions and get live feedback…virtually!

According to the official Facebook event page hosted by On Broadway, virtual shoppers will get the chance to support local businesses all while staying Safer at Home!

Shoppers will have the chance to browse products from the participating Broadway District businesses. Not only that, each week the group will showcase different products and specials.

To participate, click “going” on the event’s Facebook page. Simply search Dr. Broadway: Virtual Retail Therapy after you sign into Facebook.