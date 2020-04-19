Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: A closer look at one canceled event in our area

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV)

Aside from stating that Pulaski Polka Days is canceled for 2020, not much more has been said about the festival or the impact of it being shut down.

We are in a different time when an event that annually attracts tens of thousands of people from many places on the map gets lost in an overwhelming crush of cancellations caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

School functions, church services, performances and sports events are a few of the happenings that have been wiped away.

Pulaski Polka Days provides a lens to see what many silenced events are experiencing.

This is the story of fun that is gone away for a time.

Pulaski Polka Days rules in Pulaski for four action-packed days each July.

Dance action in one of the Pulaski Polka Days tents. (Festival photo)

One drawing card is the polka is the state dance of Wisconsin. Gov. Tommy Thompson signed it into law in Pulaski in 1993.

Today’s population is approximately 3,500 in the village that is located in not one but three counties – Brown, Outagamie and Oconto – with Shawano County in shouting distance.

The village is named for Casimir Pulaski, a Polish nobleman who was a revered leader of cavalry in the American Revolution. There’s even a statue of him astride a horse on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., in sight of the U.S. Capitol. Polish heritage and pride run deep in the area, thus the village’s name.

Pulaski makes news every year for two cultural things.

Leading into Lent is Paczki Day on Fat Tuesday. Smurawa’s Country Bakery is the center of attraction as its bakers make thousands of the traditional jelly-centered pastries.

Much larger is Pulaski Polka Days, which attracts thousands of people from down the road and faraway places on the globe.

Polka Busters band during parade. (Pulaski Polka Days)

Folks dance Dutchman style and Slovenian style in the K-C Building and, of course, Polish style at outdoor picnic sites.

Bands come from the area, the region, other states and sometimes from abroad.

People can eat czarnina and pierogis, browse arts and crafts, watch fireworks and simply enjoy the atmosphere fed by really lively music.

A big event features Pulaski High School’s rousing Red Raider Marching Band, which is known from Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City to the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

Led by Tom Busch, the band is a major attraction in the annual Pulaski Polka Days parade.

“Yes, it is,” said Harold Otto. “You better believe it is.”

Harold Otto, who founded Pulaski Polka Days 42 years ago, knows all about the complications of putting on the festival.

“Right,” he said. “I was just looking at some of our films last night. When we have the parades, both sides of the street are filled with people.”

People come from Florida, Texas and Arizona – to name some faraway states.

And they come from such countries as Canada, Australia, England, Sweden and Poland to live, eat, breathe and dance polka.

“It’s unbelievable,” Harold Otto said. “We’ve got pins that they put up on a board where we have a map for where they come from.”

What has kept him at it all these 42 years?

Harold Otto in his studio. (Texas Polka News)

“For the music and for the polka fans,” Harold Otto said. “I still do radio work on (the website) 24/7polkaheaven.com. That’s worldwide. It’s on the Internet. It’s out of Cleveland, Ohio. We tape our shows in a little studio in the basement here – get our work done and send it out, and a lot of polka fans are reached all over.”

During Pulaski Polka Days, Harold Otto hosts broadcasts. He also has regular broadcasts each Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday. Being known from the air, people want to meet him.

“Yes,’ he said, “and they come on the air, too. I do a live radio show each day. I’ve got to tell you something. Two years ago, from Sweden we had two young ladies who were sisters and their father came here for Pulaski Polka Days. I put them on the stage and introduced them to the crowd. And then I told them about going up to Door County and Al Johnson’s Restaurant. And they went up there. They stayed two days in that area. They enjoyed it.”

The festival includes – among all the dancing – such activities as fireworks, arts and crafts vendors, the parade that draws thousands, camping for distant travelers, worship services for two denominations, traditional and American foods and a Ms. Polka Days contest for various age groups.

Feeding the festive atmosphere is really lively music.

The scheduled dates for this year’s Pulaski Polka Days are still far away – July 16, 17, 18 and 19 – and yet the event was canceled approximately 3½ months in advance by a committee of 10 or so organizers.

Basically, so many people come from so many places and there are so many unknowns that the committee acted.

There were concerns that “the flu would come back and the government might say you could only have 50 people to an event,” Harold Otto said. “This is all new to us.”

Some consideration was given to postponing the festival until August, “but then you’ve got so much stuff going on because of events that were supposed to happen in May, June and July – and then you’ve got more competition.

“So the best way to do it is just make everybody safe and do it next year.”

Festival overview. (Pulaski Polka Days)

The event also attracts people who driving in with campers. More than 200 sites are available. One early red flag came from campers.

“People already started canceling on their campsites,” Harold Otto said. “Before we even said we’re not going to have Pulaski Polka Days, they started calling in.”

It’s got to hurt.

“Yeah, it does,” Harold Otto said. “It’s sad.”

At the core is this, as stated by Harold Otto: “You never know – somebody could pick it up somewhere and they have it and spread it to somebody else and it starts all over again, and it’s a big problem.”

There is more to Pulaski Polka Days than having a party. Clubs in the community – American Legion Post 337, Tri-County Optimist Club, Pulaski Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Pulaski FFA Alumni and FFA and VFW – provide volunteers for the copious work that goes into putting on the festival.

After bills are paid, the clubs share proceeds figured by work hours, “and they’ve got to take that check and put it into a fund and do something (in the community) right away and not sit on it,” Harold Otto said.

That money is lost for this year for the clubs.

Pulaski Polka Days is a large event among hundreds of events in Northeastern Wisconsin that have been shut down because of the coronavirus.

The festival’s experience offers a perspective on what a cancellation means.