Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Arts-minded ‘Door County Spring Training’ series starting

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV)

In an answer to the coronavirus/ COVID-19 situation, Door Community Auditorium will start an online series today, Wednesday, March 18, called “Door County Spring Training.”

According to a press release: The facility is teaming with local artists, poets, pastors and storytellers to launch the on-line, remotely live-streamed segments “featuring these four universal healing salves: dancing, singing, storytelling and silence.”

The free segments will be catered to the Door County community but will be open any of the facility’s Facebook followers.

The series is planned to continue to April 4.

The press release says, “With this series… we aim to 1) continue delivering our mission 2) provide daily cultural sustenance for our community to help mitigate the ails of isolation and encourage growth in positive directions 3) feature our local creative economy 4) increase good will for and relevance of DCA for our entire community (in sickness and in health).”

A typical day of “Door County Spring Training” will include:

6 a.m. – Non-denominational, non-affiliated, meditation prompt or devotional, with an encouragement to walk in the woods if possible (silence).

8 a.m. – Sharing of Door County photographs/visual art (silence).

10 a.m. – Storytelling, poetry reading, and/or short stories (storytelling).

2 p.m. – Concert or virtual singalong (singing).

4 p.m. – Release of a new 30-minute Spotify playlist and encouraging DIY dance parties (dancing).

“It looks like we’ll be confirming things on a daily basis,” said Cari Lewis, executive director. “We have had an outpouring of local and regional artists, writers, performers interested in being part of this responsive series but, as you can imagine, scheduling 65 segments ‘on the fly’ is a considerable task.”

The first day’s lineup:

6 a.m. – Morning meditation and welcome from Cari Lewis, with inspiration from Door Community Auditorium and Write On Door County founder Anne Emerson – Along with encouragement to journal, create or take a walk outside if you are able.

8 a.m. – Virtual visual art exhibit featuring Ty Helbach.

10 a.m. – Story time presented in partnership with Write On Door County and featuring Michael Perry.

2 p.m. – Music matinee by Katie Dahl.

4 p.m. – DIY House Dance Party via Spotify playlist curated by Nick Hoover… “And by house, we mean your own house, not a club – Be safe!”

This is background on the series:

“By now, you’ve likely received many messages from organizations and businesses with whom you interact. We’re all in the same boat, researching and communicating how to keep ourselves, our employees and audiences safe with more ‘unknowns’ than ‘knowns.’

“Over the past month, we have been finalizing and looking forward to the start of our 29th season on June 26. Many of us closely involved with DCA feel it is our best line-up yet. And while we plan for sunnier days ahead and remain hopeful, we join with you, our friends, neighbors, patrons and artists, in concern over the quickly changing COVID-19/Coronavirus landscape. The safety and health of our patrons, employees and artists is our top priority, and we are watching this situation closely…

“Beyond health and safety protocols, the team at DCA wishes to keep doing what we do best and delivering on our mission of entertaining and challenging through a balanced combination of performing, visual and literary arts; providing opportunities for social, educational and cultural growth. With all the on-line tools available and beautiful artists within and connected to our community, we don’t have to physically open the stage curtain to encourage meaningful cultural exchanges between artists and our community during this time of recommended physical distancing.”