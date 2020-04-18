Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘A Conversation with Michael Beschloss’ set by UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Amid the avalanche of cancellations due to the coronavirus COVID-19 is this previously scheduled event, for which the audience will be at a great distance:

The Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Weidner Center for the Performing Arts will present “A Conversation with Michael Beschloss” next week.

Beschloss is “easily the most widely recognized presidential historian in the United States,” according to the New York Times.

According to a UWGB press release: The free online streaming event will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Event moderator is Eric J. Morgan, UWGB associate professor of democracy and justice studies and history.

While free and open to the public, registration for the event is required and is available at thompsoncenter.wisc.edu and weidnercenter.com.

The books of Beschloss:

+ “Kennedy and Roosevelt: The Uneasy Alliance” (1980)

+ “Mayday: Eisenhower, Khrushchev and the U-2 Affair” (1986)

+ “Eisenhower: A Centennial Life” (1990)

+ “The Crisis Years: Kennedy and Khrushchev, 1960-63” (1991)

+ “At the Highest Levels: The Inside Story of the End of the Cold War” (1993); with Strobe Talbott

+ “Taking Charge” (1997) and “Reaching for Glory” (2001), edited transcriptions of Lyndon B. Johnson’s conversations, as captured by his taping system, with historical annotation and commentary.

+ “The Conquerors: Roosevelt, Truman and the Destruction of Hitler’s Germany, 1941-1945” (2002)

+ “Presidential Courage: Brave Leaders and How They Changed America, 1789-1989” (2007)

+ “Jacqueline Kennedy: Historic Conversations on Life with John F. Kennedy” (2011), introduced and annotated by Beschloss

+ “Presidents of War” (2018)

“I’m proud to work with UW-Green Bay to put on another great event,” said Thompson Center director Ryan Owens. “The people in Green Bay have been fantastic and come out in droves to our events. And the university always operates with pride and integrity. We look forward to working with them more in the future and continuing to put on top-notch events for people in the Green Bay area.

Kelli Strickland, Weidner Center’s executive and artistic director, said, “We are so pleased that Tommy G. Thompson Center was game to partner with us in these unusual circumstances. Nothing will replace gathering together to share ideas, and we can’t wait to get back to it when the time is right. But in the meantime, we are glad to offer new ways to share the ‘virtual’ air with our nation’s big thinkers.”

Eric J. Morgan teaches a variety of courses on modern U.S. and African history. His scholarship has been featured in, among other publications: “Diplomatic History, the International Journal for the History of Sport;” “Peace & Change;” “Diplomacy & Statecraft;” “The History Teacher;” “Enterprise & Society;” “Passport: The SHAFR Review;” “The SHAFR Guide;” and “Dictionary of African Biography.” He also serves as the editor-in-chief of “Voyageur: Northeast Wisconsin’s Historical Review.”

The Thompson Center was established “to provide a multi-disciplinary, non-partisan environment to study, discuss and improve leadership. Students, faculty members, policymakers and other relevant stakeholders come together to share knowledge and learn about successful public leadership. We pledge to pursue leadership, to foster collegiality and to be problem-solvers.” Info: thompsoncenter.wisc.edu.