GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay is back in action with its “Sputnik Manitowoc” musical comedy after canceling three performances last weekend due to a family member testing positive for COVID-19.

Performances resumed in Green Bay and are set in mid-October in Manitowoc. (Times and dates are in my review for “Sputnik Manitowoc.”)

Emailed questions and answers for and from namesake Frank Hermans offer a perspective on the experience.

How are things going with your reboot?

Again, none of us tested positive. It was a family member, so I decided to cancel last weekend’s performances and get everyone tested to be safe. We are just trying to make a go of it by following all rules and trying to stay in business as well as the Meyer Theatre.

We are making sure all cast members are following all the protocols we’ve had in place since we started: Masks worn backstage, social distancing on stage, don’t cross line on stage and sing 23 feet from the audience. Surfaces and props are sanitized after every use, and no one is allowed backstage except cast.

Anything different about stuff around the show?

The only thing different is material. We get new stuff every day in the news.

Our job is to take the audience to a place where they can laugh and forget about the world for two hours.

Response of fans to the shows being pulled?

Most rebooked to the next weekends. We have over 1,200 season ticket holders, and we want to make sure they feel safe and are taken care of.

I still ask every night before every show how many first timers are at the show, and believe it or not, we still have new audience members every night who have never been to a show.

Still, you are going ahead with performing with coronavirus numbers getting lousier. Does that take guts?

I don’t know if it takes guts as it takes just following the rules that are in place to the T and keeping people gainfully employed.

We are lucky that we have a huge space – 50-foot ceiling, 120-foot width and air flow on continuously, and we space patrons more than six feet apart.

We were approved by the county to do social distance seating and reduced our capacity to 25 percent. We have not had a case happen at the Meyer as we do follow these strict guidelines. If it was mandated for us not to perform, we would not.

The performances in Manitowoc look to be interesting. What do you expect

there?

The Capitol Civic Centre is in the same boat as the Meyer – 25 percent capacity, so about 250 capacity a performance and the same protocols in the house and backstage. We are

about 50 percent sold as of now.

We look forward to performing at the Capitol, which has become our second home, and look forward to hearing the laughs we get about Manitowoc.

Anything else you want people to know?

Our Let Me Be Frank family has taken a stand with each other to stay healthy. We are committed to limiting our interaction with the public as far as get-togethers and family outings so we can provide a release from reality for a bit to our fans in a completely safe environment.

We would like to continue this and continue to help business stay in business safely. Everyone is hurting but mostly are the entertainers, venues, restaurants and hotels. By us doing our little part, we are helping all the above in a safe manner.