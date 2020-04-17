Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Additional performance changes moving farther into future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Because of growing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19 front, performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are looking farther and farther out on their calendars and making changes.

Here is a look around the area at recent decisions.

CANCELED: Peninsula Players Theatre: “Rounding Third” June 16-21, 23-28, 30-July 5; “Something Rotten” July 8-12, 14-19, 21-26; “Agatha Christie’s The Unexpected Guest” July 29-Aug. 2, Aug. 4-9, 11-16; “And Neither Have I Wings to Fly” Aug. 19-23, 25-30, Sept. 1-6, in company’s Theatre in a Garden, Fish Creek. In an email to patrons, here is an explanation from Greg Vinkler, artistic director, and Brian Kelsey, managing director:

“Part of what makes Peninsula Players unique among Door County’s arts organizations is the timeline needed to prepare the grounds and buildings for you and our artistic company. Three weeks before rehearsals begin at the top of the season, volunteers and staff arrive to prepare the grounds and dorms for our company members. Then, the actors, interns, carpenters, costumers, and creative teams travel from across the country to live together in a camp-like atmosphere to create an array of theatrical delights for you each season.”

The board of directors and its management team concluded the health and safety of the company, volunteers, community and patrons “must take precedence over all else at this time,” they say.

The present plan is to present a fall production, they say.

+ POSTPONED /CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin in Paris,” April 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Had been postponed to June 6 and is now canceled. In an email to patrons, here is an explanation from Peggy Pitz, executive director: “We have now decided to cancel the concert for three reasons:

“We do not know when the guidelines for gatherings will be lifted.

“Unless the guidelines were lifted by mid-May, there would not be enough practice time for a June performance.

“Even if the guidelines were lifted, would patrons feel comfortable enough to come to the CCC amidst 400 people?”

A goal is to present “Gershwin in Paris” in the 2020-2021 season, Pitz says.

+ POSTPONED: “Dream Role,” April 23-25, at James W. Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Grand Finale,” April 25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Baylanders Barbershop Choir: 75th Anniversary Show, May 16, at Kroc Center, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Hope,” May 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: MetroJam, June 19-20, Washington Park, downtown Manitowoc.