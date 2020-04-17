Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Additional performance changes moving farther into the future

Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19 impact

by: , Contact me at warren.gerds@wearegreenbay.com. Watch for my on-air Critic at Large editions on WFRV-TV at 6:20 a.m. Sundays.

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Because of growing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19 front, performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are looking farther and farther out on their calendars and making changes.

Here is a look around the area at recent decisions.

+ POSTPONED/CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin in Paris,” April 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Had been postponed to June 6 and is now canceled. In an email to patrons, here is an explanation from Peggy Pitz, executive director: “We have now decided to cancel the concert for three reasons:

   “We do not know when the guidelines for gatherings will be lifted.

   “Unless the guidelines were lifted by mid-May, there would not be enough practice time for a June performance.

   “Even if the guidelines were lifted, would patrons feel comfortable enough to come to the CCC amidst 400 people?”

    A goal is to present “Gershwin in Paris” in the 2020-2021 season, Pitz says.

+ POSTPONED: “Dream Role,” April 23-25, at James W. Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Grand Finale,” April 25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Baylanders Barbershop Choir: 75th Anniversary Show, May 16, at Kroc Center, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Hope,” May 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: MetroJam, June 19-20, Washington Park, downtown Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” a Kaukauna Community Players production, June 18-20, 25-26.

+ CANCELED: Pulaski Polka Days, July 16-19, in downtown Pulaski. Previously announced; watch for a Critic at Large on-air segment about the festival and decision at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, April 19, on WFRV-TV, Channel 5, along with an online article at wearegreenbay.com, click on coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"