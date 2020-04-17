Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Additional performance changes moving farther into the future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Because of growing concerns about the coronavirus COVID-19 front, performance groups in Northeastern Wisconsin are looking farther and farther out on their calendars and making changes.

Here is a look around the area at recent decisions.

+ POSTPONED /CANCELED: Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra: “Gershwin in Paris,” April 18, at Capitol Civic Centre, Manitowoc. Had been postponed to June 6 and is now canceled. In an email to patrons, here is an explanation from Peggy Pitz, executive director: “We have now decided to cancel the concert for three reasons:

“We do not know when the guidelines for gatherings will be lifted.

“Unless the guidelines were lifted by mid-May, there would not be enough practice time for a June performance.

“Even if the guidelines were lifted, would patrons feel comfortable enough to come to the CCC amidst 400 people?”

A goal is to present “Gershwin in Paris” in the 2020-2021 season, Pitz says.

+ POSTPONED: “Dream Role,” April 23-25, at James W. Perry Hall, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities Campus, to Aug. 20-23.

+ CANCELED: Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra: “Grand Finale,” April 25, at Fox Cities PAC, Appleton.

+ POSTPONED: Baylanders Barbershop Choir: 75th Anniversary Show, May 16, at Kroc Center, Green Bay, to date to be determined.

+ CANCELED: Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: “Hope,” May 9, at Weill Center, Sheboygan.

+ CANCELED: MetroJam, June 19-20, Washington Park, downtown Manitowoc.

+ POSTPONED: “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” a Kaukauna Community Players production, June 18-20, 25-26.

+ CANCELED: Pulaski Polka Days, July 16-19, in downtown Pulaski. Previously announced; watch for a Critic at Large on-air segment about the festival and decision at 6:20 a.m. Sunday, April 19, on WFRV-TV, Channel 5, along with an online article at wearegreenbay.com, click on coronavirus.