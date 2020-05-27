Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘Amazing Dinosaurs’ opens in Green Bay, carefully

One of the images in “Amazing Dinosaurs” exhibit that has opened at Neville Public Museum in Green Bay. (Warren Gerds)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s something about dinosaurs…

More than a dozen of the creatures are part of a new exhibit at Neville Public Museum.

“Amazing Dinosaurs” has arrived as a hands-on experience.

Masks are required because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Six-foot spacing is required.

The limit is 10 people per half-hour in the dino gallery space.

While there are restrictions, at least the museum has something.

“We do,” museum executive director Beth Lemke said Tuesday. “Hopefully it will be a good distraction. Hopefully it will bring people.”

The exhibit continues to Nov. 8. Hours are listed at nevillepublicmuseum.org.

Gallery entrance. (Warren Gerds)

The Who’s Who in this exhibit reads (in English and Spanish) like this:

The Big Four: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Brontosaurus, Stegosaurus.

“Newer” finds: Nanotyrannus, Therizinosaurus, Pachycephalosaurus, Hadrosaurs, Mosasaurus, Archaeopteryx, Deinonychus, Spinosaurus, Apatosaurus and Oviraptor.

They are depicted in artwork, in full-body replicas, in skeletal recreations, in fossils and more – a lot of exotica for the eye.

Guests view exhibit. (Warren Gerds)

The touchable part of the exhibit includes play areas for children, including two low tables filled with a variety toy-like dinos.

“Being a former teacher and being a parent, I always want to make sure we have something that can be touched so that young people can learn,” Lemke said.

Kids table. (Warren Gerds)

The exhibit is from Antiquities Company of Michigan.

“While our museum has a vast collection, we do not have dinosaur fossils, specimens and dinosaur history,” Lemke said. “We did an analysis a few years ago, and dinosaurs still came up in the top five, whether it was for our members or our non-members that we surveyed in the community.”

And so a search was made among accurate, researched science exhibits that feature dinosaurs.

“In this case, the hands-on includes audio (push-button prompts of dino sounds) as well as fossils,” Lemke said.

The something about dinosaurs to Lemke means “just these massive, massive creatures that lived in all these different time periods so long ago. But I think also movies like ‘Jurassic Park’ have brought them into the lives of a whole another generation. And we strive to be generational here at the Neville.”

T-Rex. (Warren Gerds)

This and that:

+ Hand sanitation stations are easily found.

+ Volunteers help monitor the touched objects.

+ Lemke said the museum has “a couple of pockets of window in our time” for varied viewing options, depending on demand.

+ The gift shop and other parts of the museum are open, though the scheduled construction is continuing in one portion.

+ Outside in front of the building, a replica skeleton of a dino – the large one to the west –has become the object for special viewing. Doves have built a nest in its mouth. Action in the nest can be seen through a window on the second floor. It’s a bit of unique dino amazement.