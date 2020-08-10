APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced its reshaped season for 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center will continue to present offerings virtually through the end of 2020 as it focuses on opening its doors in early 2021 to resume live performances.

The adjusted calendar was announced online Monday night, Aug. 10. Info: foxcitiespac.com.

“It’s hard to believe that just a few short months ago we announced our 2020-21 season lineup to 1,700 patrons in our beautiful Thrivent Hall,” Maria Van Laanen, president, said in a press release. “Later that week, our extended intermission began.

“While this has been a challenging time for our community and our industry, we are excited to look forward to our curtain rising once again in 2021. While the lineup may look a little different, we are thrilled to offer a variety of live performing arts experiences for our audiences to delve into, enjoy, learn from and share with others.”

Below, chronologically, are the performances, with * denoting a rescheduled performance:

+ Saturday, Jan. 23 – Jon Reep* in Kimberly-Clark Theater.

+ Tuesday, Feb. 2 – “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom”* by Gregg Oppenheimer. Presented by LA. Theatreworks.

+ Saturday, Feb. 13 – “it gets better.”

+ Tuesday-Sunday, Feb. 24-March 7 – “Disney’s Frozen.”

+ Saturday, March 27 – “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy”* in Kimberly-Clark Theater

+ Saturday, March 27 – “One-Man Avengers A Parody”* in Kimberly-Clark Theater

+ Tuesday-Sunday, April 6-11 – “Cats.”

+ Thursday, April 15 – “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll.”*

+ Saturday, April 17 – Cirque de la Symphonie featuring the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

+ Thursday, April 29 – Black Violin.

+ Saturday, May 1 – Hotel California.*

+ Friday, May 7 – “I Wrote That One Too… A Life in Songwriting: From Willie to Whitney starring Steve Dorff”* in Kimberly-Clark Theater.

+ Thursday, June 3 – Celtic Women*

+ Friday, June 4 – Kansas*

+ Friday, June 11 – WAPL Presents “The Free Beer & Hot Wings Show.”*

+ Tuesday-Sunday, June 15-20 – “Tootsie.”

+ Thursday, June 24 – “Maks and Val Live! 2021 featuring Peta and Jenna.”*

+ Saturday, June 26 – “The Spouse Whisperer.”*

In the press release, the center notes that for performances no longer on the lineup, it continues to work with touring artists on rescheduling planned performances into future seasons.

Patrons with tickets to “Mean Girls” will be contacted soon by email.

Those with tickets to “Dear Evan Hansen,” previously planned for June 2020, should hold on to the tickets. “Dear Evan Hansen” is scheduled for Aug. 10-15, 2021.

The press release notes: “Upon reopening, the health and safety of audiences, staff, volunteers, artists and community will continue to be a top priority. The center will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and consult industry experts and local health officials regarding recommended health and safety measures. Those practices and protocols will be decided upon and announced closer to the beginning of the 2021 season.”