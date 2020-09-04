GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: ‘Buddy Holly & the ’50s’ set in Green Bay parking lot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daddy D Productions show troupe of Green Bay is making another run next week at a pop-up dinner show in the Riverside Ballroom parking lot.

The troupe led by Darren and Shelly Johnson previously put on three shows on short notice.

Next is “Buddy Holly & the ’50s” scheduled as a matinee Saturday, Sept. 12. The timing: 11 a.m. parking, noon meal, 12:30-2 p.m. show with a brief intermission.

Chicken dinner is cooked at the Riverside Ballroom and served at cars or a few family tables in “go-to” boxes.

Parking is limited.

Coronavirus COVID-19 restrictions apply – social distancing, masks, etc.

Info: daddydproductions.com.

The show consists of hits of Buddy Holly and the 1950s.

In the company are Angela Zuidmulder (vocals), Michael Blair (vocals), Ryan Sette (guitar), Cody Borley (drums), Alicia Michelle (violin), Nate Kinzel (keyboards), Darren Johnson (vocals and guitar) and Shelly Johnson (vocals).

The show will include comedy bits.

Buddy Holly performed one of his famous concerts at the Riverside Ballroom in 1959.

