DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The coronavirus COVID-19 has spawned a lot of causes. One surfaces tonight when select buildings will be illuminated red.

“Red Alert Restart” is the name of a concept in support of workers in the live event industry – 5.1 million in the United States. Helping fill in meanings of the name and what is happening at one place today and into the future is Corey Pinchart, technical director at Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts of St. Norbert College.

The college presents theater and music events not only of the college but of community organizations, too. Something is going on in the building’s Walter Theatre and Webb Theatre all the time – except now.

“(Tonight) we’re just joining in with all of the other venues, not only in Northeastern Wisconsin but throughout North America and lighting up the exterior of the Hall of Fine Arts in red light,”

Corey Pinchart said.

Physically what is happening is this:

“We don’t have any exterior lighting on that building, and most performing arts centers don’t just have a huge color wash on their building, either,” Corey Pinchart said. “So the setup is we’re getting rental equipment from a local company to set those lights up, and then at 9 o’clock through midnight those lights will be illuminated.”

A team is involved.

“It’s myself and Paul Mashl (operations director) and my assistant technical director, and I’ve got some local IATSE (union) stagehands coming in and some students and whoever wants to support is just giving us a hand running some cable and setting up some lights. And then we turn them on and probably take a photo op, and then whoever wants to stay will just stay in the loading dock and scene shop area and kind of tell stories of how it’s impacted them and tell stories from the road.

“I don’t know what kind of turnout there will be. It’s not really about that. It’s just in solidarity of lighting that building up with everybody else.

“It hasn’t impacted St. Norbert College as much as everybody else. I mean, the Resch Center is completely shut down. The PAC, the Weidner Center – they’re pretty much shut down. We at least have been able to stay employed for the most part by changing how we do things.”

Other theatrical/performing arts buildings in the region likely will be lighted.

“This is definitely a nationwide, North America event,” Corey Pinchart said. “We’re not alone in this. And once the evening’s over, the social media will be plastered with performing arts centers basically glowing in red lights.

“We’re piggybacking off of what Europe did about two weeks ago where they lit about 800 buildings.

“To be honest, it’s going to be a little lackluster. I mean, at 9 o’clock we’re going to plug in the lights, and the building’s going to glow red. And who’s ever there, we’ll get a photo op and that’ll kind of be it. We’ll just hang out and tell stories and then at 12:01 we’ll turn the lights off and take it all down. But it is something. Anything we can do to just bring awareness. I mean, Congress has to step in and do something.”

Corey Pinchart also gave an example of what may happen with live performances on many campuses based on the outlook at St. Norbert College.

“It will come back,” he said. “The theater department itself is going to be doing cold readings instead of full plays – so little interaction with the actors, obviously social distancing, limited audience. Our team has become basically a video crew, and we’re going to be using a three-camera shoot to video and live stream their actions on stage.

“That’s also going forward with the music department as well. Their concerts won’t just happen one night and one time. We’re actually going to be video-taping them and creating a concert and distributing it by the web instead. So, either a live stream or a link that people can go to.

“Music Theatre – we are obviously hoping to be up and running by next summer. But at this point there is no guarantee.

“We are optimistic for the spring. However, Knight Theatre, who usually does their full production (in January) is also looking at cutting back and doing something on a smaller scale as well at this point.

“But for us, with the industry as shut down as it is, there’s basically five of us in our department. If something happens with the COVID and the student body starts to get an outbreak or something and we go virtual, the faculty will still be able to keep their contracts and teach, but for us we’re going to be in the same boat. We assume that the college would have no choice but either furlough us or lay us off as well.”

Illuminating buildings in red is a symbol, but there are people behind that symbol. They make shows happen.