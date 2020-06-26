Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Cancellation of two plays a historic move in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The historical Sheboygan Theatre Company, which was one of the few to continue in operation during World War II, will not present two plays it planned for the closing months of 2020.

“The Sheboygan Theatre Company takes the health and safety of our patrons and volunteers very seriously,” said Jackie Blindauer, chair of the troupe’s advisory committee, in an email to patrons. “STC recognizes the importance of keeping our patrons informed as we navigate these challenging times. Following recommended guidelines, and to ensure the utmost safety of our patrons and volunteers, the Sheboygan Theatre Company Advisory Committee made the difficult decision to cancel the fall 2020 performances of ‘Kinky Boots’ (October) and ‘Elf the Musical’ (December).

“This decision has not been made lightly. No matter what may happen in the world around us, STC strives to achieve our mission to produce quality community theater involving diverse participants and audiences in a broad range of theatrical opportunities that entertain and educate. We are grateful for the donors, sponsors and volunteers passionately contributing to keep the arts alive in our community.

“As we prepare for a longer intermission than anticipated, STC and Studio Players embrace opportunities to grow and innovate, bringing theatrical experiences to life through digital platforms via Facebook (@STCshows) and YouTube (Sheboygan Theatre Company). The foundation of theater was built on creativity, entertainment and community – and through continued virtual programming and live events where social distancing can be maintained, STC, alongside Studio Players, will continue to provide a theatrical outlet for the Sheboygan community.

“Thank you for your support and understanding as we continue to move forward together. Stay healthy, stay safe, and we will see you in the audience for STC’s 87th Season featuring ‘Death of a Salesman’ (February 2021) and ‘Seussical’ (May 2021).”

Previously, the company had announced its full 2020-2021 without specifying the performance dates.

A hybrid community theater that hires in professional directors for its productions, the company performs in the amphitheater-style Leslie W. Johnson Theatre of Horace Mann Middle School. During the World War years, 1941-1945, the company continued to perform when much of normal life was disrupted in the nation.

Of note was a 1942 production of Lillian Hellman’s “Watch on the Rhine,” which was a “peculiar combination” of drawing-room comedy in a genteel Southern home with sinister corruption of the Nazi regime throughout Europe.