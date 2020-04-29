Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 1

Costumes prepared for The Dance Company production of “The Little Mermaid” are again set aside due to a postponement. (Company photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)

Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ The Dance Company of greater Green Bay for a second time has postponed its production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Five performances now are scheduled Aug. 20-23 in Walter Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College in De Pere.

According to a message to patrons, the company says, “At this time, all patrons will have their original purchases refunded and are asked to make a new purchase for the new dates in August. We are now taking social distancing guidelines into account with the new event dates as our previous seating map was created before social distancing guidelines existed. Each new performance for August will have a limited capacity and seating will now be handled on a general admission basis. The seating process will be handled by the ushering and theater staff and will seat (patrons) per our discretion to create socially distant seating within the theater.”

The original dates were March 19-22, with the first postponement to June 25-28.

+ The organization Dogs2DogTags has canceled its Rock2Rescue fundraiser concert featuring Candlebox set May 16 at Weill Center for the Performing Arts in Sheboygan.

In a message the organization that connects military veterans battling anxiety or PTSD with service dogs says, “The past month has left us bewildered, uncertain and anxious for our future. But we know with time everything will turn around and a sense of normalcy will again be restored.”

+ “Dear Evan Hansen” is scheduled in June as a big touring musical for Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. While the show still is in the calendar for eight performances June 23-28, ticket sales are on hold.

Other June dates still are on the calendar with tickets available – “The Spouse Whisperer” for June 18 and “Maks and Val Live featuring Peta & Jena” for June 20.

But a touring musical is different than one-nighters in logistics and tour scheduling.

The “Dear Evan Hansen” tour dates are postponed May 5-17 for Baltimore, Maryland, and May 19-24 for Hartford, Connecticut.

Tickets are available for a May 26-31 engagement in Providence, Rhode Island.

Tickets for two of the three engagements prior to the Fox Cities PAC are in a hold mode.

Previously, tour of “The Band’s Visit” was canceled, including eight performances May 5-10 at Fox Cities PAC. Background on that show: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/coronavirus/warren-gerds-critic-at-large-coronavirus-the-bands-visit-a-big-show-thats-going-away/.

+ Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc has wiped clean its May calendar of performances – not that there were many.

Meantime, a search continues for an executive director to replace the retiring Matthew Schliesman.

+ Meyer Theatre in downtown has wiped clean its May calendar of performances, notably including Art Garfunkel. A date is to be determined.