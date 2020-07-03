Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In De Pere, St. Norbert College canceled a popular summer music series held on the shore of the Fox River on campus.

According to the website: “Since 2003, St. Norbert College has hosted free Knights on the Fox concerts on Tuesday evenings each summer. Unfortunately, the Knights on the Fox 2020 concert series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re eagerly looking forward to the series being a community staple once again in the summer of 2021.”

This year’s concerts were due to run July 7, 21 and Aug. 4.

+ In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh is scheduled to resume operations with a performance by B2wins on Sept. 12.

“The Grand administrative staff is taking the summer to implement new policies and procedures to keep audiences, artists, volunteers, and employees safe,” the facility reports. “To help patrons maintain a physical distance, seating capacity will be reduced from 554 to 223 through at least November.

“‘Let’s face it, we are not going to please everyone with the policies about to go into force,” said Joseph Ferlo, director. “All I can assure you is my staff has been doing deep research into best practices, and we have been working hard on this for months. Based on the info I have, I’ll make the best call I can, and of course, I do respect anyone’s decisions on whether or not to attend.”

The season brochure and a comprehensive list of procedures will be available July 6 on the center’s website. Tickets will go on sale to the public on July 24 for all Grand-presented performances.

+ In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts is asking patrons to participate in a survey.

It says, “We’re preparing to reopen our doors, and we want to know how to make your return to the theater the best experience possible.”

Key in the survey is a section on safety precautions that asks for a choice of five for “you to feel comfortable attending a show this fall.”

The selection are: Social distancing around the theater; social distancing seating/capacity restrictions; hand sanitizer readily available; increased disinfecting between shows; near touchless concessions and ticketing; temperatures taken upon entry; mask-wearing; capacity restrictions on restrooms; elimination of intermissions; elimination of meets and greets, VIP experiences; and digital event programs (no physical programs).

+ In Egg Harbor, Birch Creek Music Performance Center offers a virtual program of its activities that include a fall concert series. The link is birchcreek.org/program/book.

The center’s live concert series of steel drum and percussion, symphony and big band jazz were canceled this summer. Information about other activities is at the center’s website and the above link.