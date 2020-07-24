Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 11

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Appleton, Fox Cities Performing Art Center announced to what it calls “The Reveal” for an updated lineup for its 2021 season.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 via Facebook.

Information about an accompanying offer is at foxcitiespac.com.

Such announcement events by the center tend to be elaborate.

The center is closed for live performances for the rest of 2020.

+ In Shawano, Box in the Wood Theatre Guild canceled its final production for 2020, Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.”

Performances in Mielke Arts Center were scheduled Oct. 9-11 and 16-18.

+ In Manitowoc, Capitol Civic Centre announced it is postponing two concerts.

Phil Vassar, previously rescheduled for Sept. 19, has been moved to Aug. 1, 2021.

“Vic Ferrari, Symphony on the Rocks,” previously rescheduled for Sept. 25, has been moved to March 13, 2021.

The center reports, “In accordance with state officials’ advisement and in response to the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, it was determined the best option for patrons, performers, volunteers and staff is to delay both shows until next year.”

+ In Oshkosh, The Grand Oshkosh will continue its educational offerings of the Student Discovery Series. Info: thegrandoshkosh.org.

Because live performances are on hold, The Grand Oshkosh is working with ArtsPower, the national touring company, to maintain the series with new online resources.

The Grand Oshkosh has hosted ArtsPower’s student daytime performances since 1997.

Productions are based on children’s books.

“For a small fee, entire households can stream a show from ArtsPower with no time constraint on use,” The Grand Oshkosh says in an announcement. “A portion of enrollment fees will benefit The Grand Oshkosh. Participants can enjoy a full-length performance, learn to sing and dance with the cast, read the book through an animated and narrated read-along and watch interviews with the author and set designer.”

Joseph Ferlo, director said, “If we can’t bring the students to The Grand, we want to bring the shows to students’ classrooms and homes,” said Joseph Ferlo, director. “ArtsPower is making it possible for us to reach all the students in our 13-county service area, even if it be in their homes.”

At present, the series is offering “Chicken Dance,” an adaptation to Danny Schnitzlein’s title (intended for ages 4 to 8).

Future releases include “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler” (ages 7 to 11) in July; “The Monster Who Ate My Peas” (ages 4 to 8) in August; and “Anne of Green Gables” (ages 7 to 11) in September.

The Grand Oshkosh is scheduled to reopen in September with new policies in place, including a distanced seating capacity of 223.

+ In Green Bay, Artstreet outdoor arts festival is canceled. The massive event was set for Aug. 28-31 in downtown Green Bay.

The sponsoring Mosaic Arts, Inc. plans the Artstreet Roadshow 2020 for interested persons to visit artists at locations in the greater Green Bay area. The event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Info: mosaicarts.org.