GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In De Pere, Evergreen Productions community theater troupe has canceled its 2020-2021 season.

According to its Facebook site:

“Due to the current public health issues involved with COVID-19 and the closure and cancellation of public events across the country – and out of an abundance of concern for the safety and well-being of our patrons, volunteers and actors – Evergreen had made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020-21 season.

“Evergreen is committed to providing quality theatrical productions for the greater Green Bay area and to making theatrical opportunities accessible to all. Given the uncertainly of the current situation, Evergreen felt it would not be possible to bring the quality of production and theatrical experience to our audience and participants that they have come to expect from Evergreen. Therefore, Evergreen felt it was best to postpone all productions for the season.

“We are currently working on alternative opportunities for theatrical experiences such as classes, workshops and video performances and hope to announce those opportunities by the end of August.

We hope to be back in rehearsals and providing a high-quality theatrical experience to the Green Bay area next season.

“We thank everyone for their continued support of Evergreen and hope to see you at an Evergreen event very soon.”

Performing in Webb Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College, the troupe normally presents a combination of adult and youth productions.

+ In Oshkosh, Oshkosh Community Players announced three productions for its 2020-2021 season. Two will be virtual and one will be live on stage at The Grand Oshkosh.

The virtual productions are “It’s a Wonderful Life, a Radio Play” for December and “Couples” by Rich Orloff for Feb. 13.

The live production is “Drop Dead! A Farce” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore for May 21-29.

Auditions are virtual. Info: oshkoshcommunityplayers.com.

+ In Ashwaubenon, the Resch Center posted the cancellation of The Foo Fighters for Oct. 15. The show was originally scheduled for May 10.

+ In Sheboygan, two September shows at the Weill Center for the Performing Arts have been postponed to spring 2021 dates to be determined.

Postponed are the Sept. 25 show “Postmodern Jukebox” consisting of various musicians and the Sept. 26 show “Stayin’ Alive,” a tribute to the Bee Gees.

The center has variety of virtual performances on its calendar.

Still scheduled is a live performance Sept. 11 by B2wins.