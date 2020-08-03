GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

+ In Fish Creek, Door Community Auditorium has canceled fall and winter shows.

In a message to patrons, Cari Lewis, executive director, says, “We initially hoped to begin our season on June 26, then July 13, then Sept. 12. And now, with the majority of our fall tours canceling and Wisconsin’s COVID load increasing, we’re finally conceding that there will be no 2020 fall or winter shows at DCA.

“We’ve heard a few comments suggesting we should have canceled sooner. We heard comments this past spring from folks wishing other groups would hold out longer. From my vantage, all the major Door County arts organizations have been doing a fine job managing nearly unmanageable factors. And while all of these organizations are within the arts industry, our individual business models and operations are extremely individualized.

“For instance, DCA is in a very different position from our region’s theater companies, who require large groups to work – sometimes eat and sleep – in close proximity to each other for weeks or months prior to a show’s opening. At DCA, on the other hand, wind storms, blizzards and artist emergencies have taught us that if push comes to shove, we are able to cancel a show within eight hours of curtain time. At the same time, it often takes 6-8 months of planning to select, negotiate, contract, promote, coordinate, fundraise and sell tickets for a concert presented by a touring artist. The work we’d already put into planning, paired with our strong desire to deliver on our mission, led us to delay cancellations as long as possible and give our shows every possible chance of happening. Given the touring artist cancellations and recent uptick in Wisconsin caseload, it is now clear to us that it is time to cancel the rest of the 2020 season.”

The lineup included:

– Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Sept. 12.

– The Wailers, Sept. 20.

– Delbert McClinton, Sept. 27.

– Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3.

– Steely Dane, Oct. 10.

– Charlie Berens, Oct. 18.

– The Cactus Blossoms, Oct. 29.

– Joanne Shenandoah, Nov. 28.

– Glenn Miller Orchestra, Dec. 11.

Previously rescheduled were The Four Tops to June 18, 2021; Keb’ Mo’ to June 25, 2021; Tanya Tucker to July 13, 2021; Straight No Chaser to July 24, 2021; Old Crow Medicine Show to July 28, 2021; Chick Corea to Aug. 15, 2021; The High Kings to Aug. 27, 2021; and Ballet Hispanico to Oct. 20, 2021.

+ In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center moves include for:

– Cher to an undetermined date, original date April 13, postponed to Sept. 22 and now TBA.

– Luke Bryan, canceled; was Sept. 26.

– Megadeth and Lamb of God, postponed from Oct. 31 to Aug. 3, 2021.

– JoJo Siwa; was April 15, postponed to July 9, 2021.

+ In Green Bay, Meyer Theatre move:

– Jimmy Eat World; was May 7, postponed to Nov. 2 and now canceled.

+ In Shawano, the annual Shawano Folk Music Festival is canceled.

It was scheduled Aug. 7-9, at Mielke Arts Center and Mielke Park.