GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments:

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective put a hold on its current production of “The Dixie Swim Club,” which was due to complete its run Friday to Sunday, Aug. 21-23.

The theater’s website says, “One of our valued volunteers tested positive for COVID and although none of our patrons were exposed, out of an abundance of caution we are delaying performances until after August 24.”

Updates will be posted on the theater’s website: forstinn.org.

– In Ashwaubenon, Resch Center announced the Aug. 29 concert of Alan Jackson has been postponed to Sept. 18, 2021.

– In Sheboygan, Weill Center for the Performing Arts announced a new live show, The Gufs Acoustic, for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Info: weillcenter.com. Limited capacity. Advanced tickets only.

– In Manitowoc, the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra is presenting Janet Planet Quartet at The Wharf at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. It’s the first performance in part of a series of concerts and a play. Info: cccshows.org.

– In Green Bay, Daddy D Productions announced the sellout of its Wednesday, Aug. 19, “Daddy D’s (Full Cast) Drive-Up Show” outdoors in the parking lot of Riverside Ballroom.

The site says watch for more such shows in September.