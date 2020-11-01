Let Me Be Frank Productions namesake Frank Hermans in promo photo for “In the Wake of Johnny Blood,” now canceled. (Troupe photo)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Like so many things, Northeastern Wisconsin’s performing arts scene is caught in uncertainty because of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Developments often are wait-and-see.

Casting a net around the Internet, here are items of note among recent developments among messages to patrons:

– In Green Bay, Let Me Be Frank Productions dinner theater performances of “In the Wake of Johnny Blood” at Backstage at the Meyer have been canceled.

The troupe says it is “bummed” by the scuttling of the shows set for Nov. 12-15.

The production is a reprise. Set in the early 1930s, the storyline of the original show is a semi-fictitious account of the vagabond halfback Johnny McNally’s life. Musical selections span from the 1930s to the 1960s. McNally ran his way into the NFL Hall of Fame.

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic also previously affected the Let Me Be Frank Productions mainstage show, “Sputnik Manitowoc.” Some performances at the Meyer Theatre were cancel. While the show finished its run at the Meyer Theatre, two scheduled performances were canceled at Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

– In De Pere, the Birder Players production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has been put off.

Eleven performances were scheduled Nov. 6 to 21 at Broadway Theatre, which has been revamped for social distancing.

Also affected were final performances of a youth-cast production.

– In Tisch Mills, The Forst Inn Arts Collective plans to present the play “The Smell of the Kill” and the music showcase “Mistletoe Musings” in coming weeks, but there is a caveat on the theater’s website.

Performance dates are listed as temporary with this note: “Dependent on COVID Rates.”

Theaters are limited to the size of house allowed for performances.

– In De Pere, The Green Room Lounge (ComedyCity) has extended its temporary closure.

Its website says, “Due to the recent government order limiting capacity to 25 per cent, it reduces our audience size to 13, which is not financially sustainable. Thus, we will be temporarily closed until early December. In the meantime, please enjoy our online events.”